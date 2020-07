The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a 51-year-old Portsmouth man who they said is suspected of robbing some 7-Eleven convenience stores in late June.

Police said Stacey B. Dowell is wanted for questioning related to two robberies in Norfolk - a June 22 incident at 8489 Chesapeake Blvd., and a June 30 incident at 4720 Hampton Blvd.

Police did not detail what was stolen in the robberies.