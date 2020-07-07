Norfolk Police search for suspects involved in string of commercial break-ins

Police said five convenience store locations have been broken into, and they think the same suspects are involved in all of the thefts.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating several early-morning burglaries that have affected businesses in the city since June 22.

Police said five convenience store locations have been broken into, and they think the same suspects are involved in all of the thefts.

"Surveillance footage from inside the stores show the men are using an object to smash-out the store front glass and enter the store," wrote a department spokesperson. "Once inside, the suspects are stealing cartons of Newport Cigarettes and exiting the store."

The suspects were caught on surveillance video wearing black clothes, hats and face masks.

A release from the police department suggested these suspects could also be involved in burglaries in Chesapeake, Hampton and Newport News.

To aid investigators on the case, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

Here is a list of the Norfolk businesses affected since late June: