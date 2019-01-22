NORFOLK, Va. — Police need the public's help identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walgreens in Norfolk on Saturday.

Around 10:25 p.m., a man who was armed with a knife went into the Walgreens at 115 W. Little Creek Road and demanded money.

No one was injured, but the suspect was able to get away with cash before officers arrived.

The robber was caught on surveillance video leaving the store.

Police have described the suspect as a man around 24 to 28 years old. He is about 5'5" tall and weighs between 120 to 130 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a white Halloween mask.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact police at the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.