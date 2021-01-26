Norfolk Police searching for man accused of robbing Dollar Tree

Security footage from the store shows the man wearing jeans, a dark coat, glasses and a black knit hat. Nobody was hurt during the theft.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday, the Norfolk Police Department asked for help to identify a suspect who was possibly involved in a Dollar Tree robbery.

Officials said the robbery happened around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 16, at the 3230 Tidewater Drive store.

Police said the suspect demanded money from the clerk, took it, and left. Nobody was hurt.

Security footage from the store shows the man wearing jeans, a dark coat, glasses and a black knit hat.