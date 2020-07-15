Norfolk Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole a gun from parked car

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who is accused of breaking into cars in the Bank Street Parking Garage overnight between June 19 and June 20.
In a release, police said this person is suspected of stealing a gun from one of the cars involved.
Police said security footage shows a person pulling on car doors around 10:15 p.m. on June 19, to see if they were locked, and then climbing into cars that weren't.
In an image shared by police, the suspect is shown wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, a blue face mask and slide shoes with dark socks.
It wasn't initially clear how many cars in the garage on East Freemason Street were affected.
To share information with police, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up or submit a tip online. Tipsters can remain anonymous.