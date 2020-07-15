Norfolk Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole a gun from parked car

Officials said the suspect was caught on camera breaking into parked cars in the Bank Street Parking Garage on June 19.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who is accused of breaking into cars in the Bank Street Parking Garage overnight between June 19 and June 20.

In a release, police said this person is suspected of stealing a gun from one of the cars involved.

Police said security footage shows a person pulling on car doors around 10:15 p.m. on June 19, to see if they were locked, and then climbing into cars that weren't.

In an image shared by police, the suspect is shown wearing a black shirt, dark shorts, a blue face mask and slide shoes with dark socks.

It wasn't initially clear how many cars in the garage on East Freemason Street were affected.