Norfolk Police seeks to identify suspects in 7-Eleven robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is trying to identify two men who were possibly involved in a robbery on November 10.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m., at 1115 Colonial Avenue.

Police said two people came into the convenience store with a weapon, which police did not identify, and took several items. Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

The department showed some photos of the possible suspects, taken from security footage.

If you know who these men could be, call the Norfolk Police Department, or the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.