NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public's help to put a name to a video of a shooting suspect.

Police said on Jan. 7, around 8:15 p.m., someone shot at a moving vehicle in the 5900 block of Brinda Ave. That person then confronted the driver of the car, police said.

Nobody was hurt by the gunfire.