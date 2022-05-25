Man shot in the leg near Calvert Square in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon near Calvert Square in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Police Department said around 1:40 p.m., they got a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Chapel Street.
At the scene, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is expected to survive.
If you saw anything that could help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave a tip online anonymously; if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.