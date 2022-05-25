Man shot in the leg near Calvert Square in Norfolk

Police said they found a man shot in the leg in the 700 block of Chapel Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police officers are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday afternoon near Calvert Square in Norfolk.

The Norfolk Police Department said around 1:40 p.m., they got a call about someone being shot in the 700 block of Chapel Street.

At the scene, first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He is expected to survive.