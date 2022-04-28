Police investigating shooting on Hollybriar Point, near Norfolk Botanical Garden

Responders rushed to the scene in the 2100 block of Hollybriar Point on Thursday afternoon. The victim reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about violence in Norfolk that first aired on April 21, 2022.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened right beside the city's Botanical Garden on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Dispatch said the first calls about a shooting came in at 1:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of Hollybriar Point. The victim reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.