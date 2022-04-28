Police investigating shooting on Hollybriar Point, near Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about violence in Norfolk that first aired on April 21, 2022.
The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened right beside the city's Botanical Garden on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Dispatch said the first calls about a shooting came in at 1:24 p.m. in the 2100 block of Hollybriar Point. The victim reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word at this time on what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
If you know anything that could help the police, call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also leave tips online. Tipsters can stay anonymous, and if your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.