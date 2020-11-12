Norfolk Police: shooting on E Princess Anne Road sends man, woman to hospital

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on East Princess Anne Road that they say sent a man and a woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

A spokesperson said the first calls about the crime came in at 9:45 p.m. The scene was in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

So far, no suspect information has been shared.

If you know anything that could help police as they investigate the shooting, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.