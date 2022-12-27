x
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said.

Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting.

He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot. He was hurt, but expected to survive. Medics took him to a hospital for help.

Police haven't shared any information about a motive or suspect in the shooting.

If you know anything that might help police, leave a tip online or call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

