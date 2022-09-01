Norfolk police investigate shots fired across road from Jacox Elementary School

We're still working to confirm if Jacox Elementary went on lockdown due to the police response. We've reached out to the school division.

NORFOLK, Va. — Shots were fired right next to Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk Thursday morning, but it's not clear if anyone was hurt.

A reporter who went to the scene at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Maltby Avenue said police officers in tactical gear were moving around some of the homes across from the school.

Officers said they went to investigate a report of "shots fired," and found bullets lodged in one of the homes.

Travis Perez, whose son and mother were in the area, spoke with 13News Now about what he heard.

He said he got a call this morning about shots fired into the home where his loved ones were staying. The bullet missed his son, but came too close for comfort.

He immediately left work to go get his child. Perez said his son is safe, but he was planning to take him away from the area.

He called this type of situation "devastating."

13News Now reached out to the school division, but by 11:50 a.m., its spokeswoman still did not have any details to share.