Serial rapist cold case solved 14 years later, Norfolk police say

There were at least five reported victims across Norfolk and Chesapeake, the Norfolk Police Department said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: This story may contain details that are disturbing to readers. Please proceed with caution.

A Norfolk man was arrested for allegedly committing several rapes 14 years ago.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, William L. Phelps IV., 33, was arrested on the following charges:

Rape

Three counts of forcible sodomy

Two counts of aggravated sexual battery

Two counts of abduction Use of a firearm

Wearing a mask in public

On Jan. 9, 2008, two women were sexually assaulted on the 2900 block of Verdun Avenue in Norfolk.

When police investigated, they found evidence that linked the perpetrator to two other rapes that had happened in Norfolk and one in Chesapeake.

That means that there were at least five reported victims.

However, the case went cold.

This August, new evidence was found as a result of an arrest made by Virginia State Police. The police department said it linked Phelps IV. to the series of rapes that happened in 2008.

Phelps IV. is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

If you have any information that can help police in connection to these cases, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.