Norfolk police investigate shooting that left two women hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is trying to figure out who shot two women in the Chesapeake Gardens area Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the police department said officers were called around 6:40 p.m. after a report of gunshots fired in the 7100 block of Sewells Point Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found two women who had been shot.

They're both expected to be okay. Medics took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.

There's no word yet on any possible suspects in the case.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the department at 757-441-5610 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.