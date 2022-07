Her name and an updated condition haven't been released yet.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was on the scene of a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Friday.

According to a tweet, officers got the call at 3:45 a.m. to respond to the 800 block of Lexington Street.

When they got there, they found the woman had been shot.

Her name and condition haven't been released yet.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street. A woman has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 3:45 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/VvOtW8F6O3 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 1, 2022