Norfolk police: woman's death in fire now being investigated as a homicide

Investigators found a video that makes it seem like it could be arson.

The Norfolk Police Department said after a video of a house fire surfaced, a woman's death they initially labeled as "undetermined" is now being investigated as a homicide.

The case goes back to Aug. 12, when responders were called to a house fire in the 3500 block of Somme Ave.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. When rescue teams got to the scene, they found a woman who had died. Police said Leslie Vaughan, 69, was declared dead before she could be taken to a hospital.

Another person lived, but was displaced from the home.

Neighbors told 13News Now that the two people who lived there had been good neighbors for about 20 years. One person said the couple took part in community watches and helped trim people's crape myrtles to make the street more beautiful.

On Oct. 11, the police department announced they and the Fire Marshal's Office found a video of the fire that made it seem like it could have been arson.

So far, they haven't shared any information about a possible suspect.