Norfolk man stands trial this week for rape, murder of women in Ocean View

Michael Ebong is accused of second degree murder and other charges related to the 2020 and 2021 deaths of two women near Hillside Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial begins today for a Norfolk man accused in the deaths of two women who lived in his Ocean View neighborhood, according to court records in Norfolk Circuit Court.

According to previous reporting by 13News Now, Michael Nse Eyo Ebong, 43, was initially arrested in 2021 on charges of rape and sexual assault that were unrelated to the deaths.

According to an affidavit related to Ebong's arrest, the charges stemmed from complaints made by two women. One of those woman, who accused Ebong of rape, testified in a preliminary hearing in 2021.

The trial date for those initial charges has not yet been set.

At the time of his arrest in 2021, the Norfolk Police Department was also looking into the deaths of two women -- Sheena West and Kelsey Paton, who were both in their 30s. They were found dead months apart in the area of Hillside Avenue, near where Ebong lived.

Ebong was not initially connected to the murders, but on January 5, a grand jury indicted him on the following charges, for which he stands trial this week:

Two counts of second-degree murder

One count of object sexual penetration by force

One count of intercourse victim helpless