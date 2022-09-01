Witnesses recall shooting that left Norfolk officer hurt

Cellphone video taken by someone who lives on Vincent Avenue shows officers swarming the scene and shouting at a man to come out of a house with his hands up.

NORFOLK, Va. — People who live in the Ballentine Place neighborhood in Norfolk are now sharing what they saw outside during a shooting that injured a Norfolk police officer Wednesday night.

After hearing gunshots outside her home on Vincent Avenue, Cheryl Clark said she quickly dialed 911.

“I heard a gunshot and I was on the phone with a friend and we were working on something,” Clark said. “I was like wait a minute, hold on, what’s that? And then I heard a couple more gunshots and it scared me because I am like, this doesn’t happen in our neighborhood.”

Norfolk police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m.

They said two police officers saw two cars stopped in the road, and while they were trying to figure out why, a man near the cars started shooting at police.

They said the officers shot back.

Cellphone video taken by someone who lives across the street from Clark shows officers swarming the scene and shouting at a man to come out of a house with his hands up.

Another neighbor said police officers asked his family to leave their home during the incident.

“I said, 'Police officers want us to leave for our own safety, we have got to get out of here,'” he said. “Once we came out they asked if they could go in. I said, 'By all means.'”

Investigators said the wounded police officer is recovering. They said they took a suspect in after they ran off.

Norfolk investigators also found a man nearby the scene with a gunshot wound. It’s not clear who shot that person, but investigators said he is expected to survive.