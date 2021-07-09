Norfolk murder suspect arrested in Chesapeake

Lavon T. Williams is accused of shooting Rikeria D. Bibbins on the afternoon of September 29 in the 700 block of Rockingham Street in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired Sept. 9, 2021

A man wanted for the shooting death of a woman in Norfolk was arrested in Chesapeake, Norfolk Police said.

25-year-old Rikeria D. Bibbins was shot in the 700 block of Rockingham Street on the afternoon of Sept. 29. She died shortly after being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as 31-year-old Lavon T. Williams. Warrants were issued for second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Norfolk Police said Thursday that Williams was taken into custody in Chesapeake, with the assistance of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.