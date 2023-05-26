Norfolk Sheriff's Office warns residents of Moneypak phone scam

The caller says that they have a warrant for the resident's arrest, which can be avoided if they pay $500 using a MoneyPak card.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office (NSO) is the latest local law enforcement agency to sound the alarm about a growing phone scam targeting residents.

Deputies said Norfolk residents have begun receiving calls from a man claiming to be a Lieutenant Dan Glade with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. The man claims that the person has warrants out for their arrest and that they need to buy a MoneyPak card for $500 and bring it to the sheriff's office to avoid being arrested.

This is a scam! Deputies said there is no employee named Dan Glade at NSO, and that the phone number that shows up on Caller ID is not a number associated with the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office will never call asking for money to avoid arrest, and never use MoneyPak cards as a form of payment.

In recent weeks, other local law enforcement agencies have warned of similar scams, including in Hampton and Chesapeake.

If you've been a victim of this scam or have a scam to report, visit the NSO Consumer Protection Unit's website.

The NSO also offers these tips for residents to avoid falling for scams like these: