NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam where the caller impersonates Norfolk Sheriff's Office Staff.

On Monday, September 9, a resident reported to police that they received a call from the "Norfolk Sheriff's Department Sex Offender Registry." The caller reportedly said there were warrants out for the person's arrest, unless the person brought $1,000 to the jail to pay for a "bond."

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office said this is a scam.

The office does not maintain a sex offender registry and would never demand a cash payment over the phone.

They believe this scam has been going on for at least a week. If you receive a similar call, notify the Norfolk Police Department Economic Crimes Unit at 757-664-7018.