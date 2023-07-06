17-year-old shot in Calvert Square area of Norfolk

It happened on 800 Bagnall Road, which is in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — A teenager was shot in the Calvert Square area of Norfolk Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened near 800 Bagnall Road, which is close to the intersection of Church Street and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

When officers got there, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire several times. Medics took the teen to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that several people were involved in the shooting. Police recovered firearms where the shooting happened, Sgt. William Pickering Jr. wrote in a press release. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.