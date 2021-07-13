22-year-old hurt in shooting on Granby Street, Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man hurt.
A police spokesperson said they got the call around 6:15 p.m. and responded to a home in the 400 block of Granby St.
When officers arrived, they said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police are still investigating the incident, and did not say if there are any suspects.
If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.