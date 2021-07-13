22-year-old hurt in shooting on Granby Street, Norfolk

The man suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a 22-year-old man hurt.

A police spokesperson said they got the call around 6:15 p.m. and responded to a home in the 400 block of Granby St.

When officers arrived, they said they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident, and did not say if there are any suspects.