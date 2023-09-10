Shooting investigation underway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.
According to Norfolk emergency dispatch, police were called to the 1700 block of Jubilee Street just before 3 p.m. A gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital.
There's no word at this time on the victim's condition, or what may have led to the shooting.
The shooting investigation remains ongoing. If you know anything that may help detectives, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip on the P3 tips app. You never have to give your name.