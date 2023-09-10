Shooting investigation underway in Norfolk

There's no word at this time on the victim's condition, or what may have led to the shooting.

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon.

According to Norfolk emergency dispatch, police were called to the 1700 block of Jubilee Street just before 3 p.m. A gunshot victim was found and taken to the hospital.

There's no word at this time on the victim's condition, or what may have led to the shooting.