Norfolk police investigate shooting in Meadowbrook area

Police said the man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are investigating a shooting in the Meadowbrook area of the city on July 15.

A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Boulevard at 11:59 a.m.

Later in the afternoon, the police department explained the victim is a man who they found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for help.

If you know anything that could help detectives figure out who pulled the trigger, call the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or leave an anonymous tip online.