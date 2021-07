The Norfolk Police Department got the call for a shooting in the 500 block of Nicholson Street around 2 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Nicholson Street, in Young Terrace.

Norfolk Dispatch said they got the call shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Currently, there is no information on injuries as a result of the shooting.

13News Now has someone headed to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.