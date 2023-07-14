Man hurt in overnight shooting near Norview Elementary School in Norfolk

Officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 1 a.m. Friday. They arrived to find a car wrecked in the yard of Norview Elementary School.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is in the hospital recovering after someone shot him in the Norview section of Norfolk early Friday morning.

Officers responded to calls of a shooting just before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Chesapeake Boulevard. They arrived to find a car wrecked in the yard of Norview Elementary School.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the driver was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he's expected to be OK

Investigators later found the shooting actually happened across the street on Underwood Avenue.