Norfolk police investigate shooting in Olde Huntersville area

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of the Olde Huntersville section of Norfolk was surrounded in crime tape Tuesday afternoon, as police officers investigated a shooting in the area.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk's dispatch services said the first calls about the shooting came in a few minutes before 3:30 p.m. Norfolk police said a man was taken by car to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:45 p.m., officers were still looking for evidence in the 800 block of Fremont Street.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything that could help detectives, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.