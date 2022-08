The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot on Tappahannock Drive in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Tappahannock Drive. The Norfolk Police Department said it responded to the area just around 12:40 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital, according to the department, and he is expected to live.