Man recovering after stabbing in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed over the weekend.
The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 8600 block of Albemarle Drive on Sunday night around 9:30. They said a man had gotten into some kind of argument or fight with an acquaintance, who then stabbed him.
The 24-year-old victim is expected to survive.
There's no word on any arrests at this time.
If you know anything that can help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3 Tips. Tipsters do remain anonymous.