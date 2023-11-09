Man recovering after stabbing in Norfolk

It happened Sunday night on Albemarle Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed over the weekend.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to a home in the 8600 block of Albemarle Drive on Sunday night around 9:30. They said a man had gotten into some kind of argument or fight with an acquaintance, who then stabbed him.

The 24-year-old victim is expected to survive.

There's no word on any arrests at this time.