NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are in the 1700 block of Church Street investigating a deadly stabbing.

Police said the victim died at the hospital after he was stabbed Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call around 1:40 p.m. for a stabbing victim in the 1700 block of church street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are still trying to notify the family and have not released the victim's name yet.

There is still a heavy police presence outside the Shop 'N Go in the 1700 block of Church Street.

Norfolk police taped off the store parking lot. They've also Taped off C street at Church Street and have put crime scene tape up along C Street.

13News Now crews at the scene said there are multiple evidence markers at the scene.

A tow truck was towing a silver sedan out of the parking lot around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not released any suspect information. They are still investigating the stabbing.

Anyone with information should call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story.

RELATED CRIME STORIES:

RELATED: Police identify suspects in MacArthur Center shooting that left two hurt

RELATED: Norfolk police: Burglars shot homeowners dog before getting away

RELATED: 'No such thing as a minor hate crime' | Norfolk police investigate racial slur on SUV

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.