Norfolk State University student shot and killed late Saturday night near campus

NORFOLK, Va. — A student at Norfolk State University was shot and killed late Saturday night not far from the school's campus.

Norfolk Police posted a Tweet early Saturday morning stating that someone had been shot on Colchester Crescent and had "life-threatening" injuries.

Then, a couple of hours later, a Facebook post from Norfolk State University said that the man who had been shot had died and that he was a student at the university.

They identified him as 20-year-old Jahari George, a sophomore student from Maryland,

They also said that Norfolk Police had a suspect in custody, but the police department has not confirmed that. The NSU post also said he was shot on Gate House Rd., which intersects with Colchester Crescent.

Norfolk State says they've increased security on campus and at hotels housing students, saying access to campus will be limited to only Gates #1 and #3. They asked students to "remain vigilant and to contact NSU Police if you see any suspicious activity." NSU Police dispatch can be reached at (757) 823-8102.

They also said counseling will be available to anyone impacted by Jahari George's death:

Counselors will be available in the Student Center Lobby at Noon. The center offers a safe and confidential environment for Spartans to discuss their feelings with experienced professionals. If support is needed, please contact the center at (757) 823-8173, and after-hours at (757) 823-9000 to speak with an on-call counselor. For immediate assistance, students, faculty and staff can access support through TimelyCare -https://bit.ly/3P2zhBp a virtual health and well-being app for students, on Apple or Android devices.



If you know anything about this homicide, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip on the P3 tips app. You never have to give your name.