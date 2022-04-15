Student struck by ricocheted bullet at Norfolk State University

A spokesman for Norfolk State University said the bullet hit the ground before it hit the student. The student's injury was superficial.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University student was hit by gunfire Friday afternoon.

Stan Donaldson, Director of Media Relations, said the student has a superficial injury after a bullet ricocheted off the ground in Lot 14A at around 3:15 p.m.

The student is being treated by medical personnel.

Members of both Norfolk State University Police Department and Norfolk Police Department responded to the scene.