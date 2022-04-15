Student struck by ricocheted bullet at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk State University student was hit by gunfire Friday afternoon.
Stan Donaldson, Director of Media Relations, said the student has a superficial injury after a bullet ricocheted off the ground in Lot 14A at around 3:15 p.m.
The student is being treated by medical personnel.
Members of both Norfolk State University Police Department and Norfolk Police Department responded to the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Norfolk State University Police Department at 757-823-8102 or Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.