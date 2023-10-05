Man sentenced to over three years for stealing truck in Norfolk

Prosecutors said Da'quan Cherry had previously been convicted of grand theft auto, grand larceny, and burglary.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was sentenced to over three years in prison for receiving stolen goods and stealing a truck earlier this year in Norfolk.

26-year-old Da'Quan Cherry stole a 2004 Toyota Tundra near East Brambleton Avenue back on January 15. Police followed the truck as it drove to Chesapeake, where the driver slowed down in an apartment complex before jumping out of the vehicle. The truck then crashed into a tree as Cherry fled on foot. Police were able to take him into custody.

In June, Cherry pleaded guilty to felony charges of receiving stolen goods.

Prosecutors asked that the judge sentence Cherry to three years and eight months in prison. That's at the high end of Cherry's sentencing guidelines but prosecutors said it was asked for in part because Cherry had previously been convicted of grand theft auto, grand larceny and burglary.

The judge agreed with the recommendation on the condition that Cherry also complete three years of post-release supervision.