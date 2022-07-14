Man escapes Norfolk police custody, causing businesses to go on lockdown

By 3:30 p.m., the police department announced on Twitter that they'd arrested the suspect.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a man who reportedly escaped custody earlier on Thursday afternoon.

The police search caused businesses around the typically quiet Woodis Avenue to go on lockdown, including the 13News Now station that sits on the corner of Woodis and 2nd Street.

After roughly an hour, Norfolk police gave the all-clear but continued to search for 29-year-old Derrick Taylor.

Taylor reportedly escaped police custody and was wanted for domestic assault, strangulation, and vandalism.

By 3:30 p.m., the department announced on Twitter that they'd arrested Taylor.