Crime

Shots fired outside Norfolk Target; man arrested, no one hurt

Norfolk police said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Target on Military Highway. No one was hurt.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars after a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Target store in Norfolk.

Norfolk police said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Target on Military Highway. Investigators said Dwight Bennett fired a gun during an argument outside of the store. No one was hurt.

He left before police got arrived, but officers were able to find and arrest him a short time later. 

Bennett is charged with carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm in public, brandishing, and reckless handling.

He is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

