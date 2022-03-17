Three people shot along stretch of Granby Street in Norfolk

Police said a 17-year-old girl and a woman walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital hurt. A man showed up about an hour later with a gunshot wound.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said three people were recovering after someone shot them Wednesday night.

Officers said around 8:20 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds. Then, about an hour later, a 20-year-old man arrived at the hospital. He also had been shot.

Police expected all three people to be OK.

Detectives determined that the shooting happened around the 6600 block of Granby St. That's the stretch of Granby that runs between Cromwell Farms and Talbot Park.

Police did not have information about the possible shooter or shooters that they could release. They also did not say if they knew what may have led to the shooting.