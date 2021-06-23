Suspect in fatal Norfolk convenience store shooting arrested in Atlanta

Breon Davis is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man wanted for a deadly shooting in Norfolk has been arrested in Georgia, police said.

Authorities said on Wednesday that 28-year-old Breon Davis was apprehended in Atlanta. Davis is wanted for a shooting at the Tinee Giant in the 2300 block of East Princess Anne Road on June 18.

27-year-old Dante Southerland of Virginia Beach was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Davis is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information that may help detectives, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U- UP or leave a tip online.