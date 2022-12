NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in critical condition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people are hurt after a shooting in Norfolk Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 25th Street at around 6:20 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Dept.

NPD said two women and one man were taken to the hospital. One of the women is in critical condition.