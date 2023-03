Police said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man hurt late Wednesday night.

According to the department, the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Wayne Circle just after 10 p.m. That's right off Norview Avenue.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.