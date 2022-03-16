Shooting on West 31st Street in Norfolk leaves one hospitalized

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m., not far from Church Street in Norfolk. The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is working to figure out what led up to a shooting that hurt one person Wednesday afternoon.

The first 911 calls about the shooting came in around 3:20 p.m. from the 200 block of West 31st Street, not far from Church Street.

A spokesperson for Norfolk dispatch said the victim had been taken to the hospital. There's no word on the extent of the victim's injuries at this time.

This story is still developing. 13News Now is waiting for more details about the victim's identity and any suspects in the case from NPD.