Norfolk woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for identity theft

The woman used a fraudulent identity to obtain an apartment lease, a Mercedes-Benz, furniture and more, according to the Department of Justice.
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud and identity theft, the Department of Justice said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Shaneca Moseley, 39, took over the identity of a New Jersey resident identified in the release as C.J. between 2018 and 2020.

During that time frame, Moseley used C.J.'s personal information to acquire an apartment lease, get a car loan to buy a Mercedes-Benz, buy furniture on credit, create an email account and buy an insurance policy.

Moseley used a driver's license with the person's name, birthday, home address and driver's license number, and used their social security number.

In one of the instances, when Moseley used C.J.'s identity, she falsely identified herself during a traffic stop. 

Moseley’s activity left C.J. to deal with the results of various payment defaults and impacts on their credit.

In 2009, Mosely pleaded guilty to running another Social Security fraud scheme and was sentenced to two months in prison and three years of supervised release, the release said. 

