Norfolk woman charged in domestic stabbing that lead to man's death

Police found a 39-year-old man suffering from a stab wound in the 300 block of South Military Highway. Doctors couldn't save him.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday morning, police charged a Norfolk woman with a Monday morning domestic stabbing that left a 39-year-old man dead.

A release from the department said they were called to the 300 block of South Military Highway around 2:30 a.m. yesterday, to help someone who had been stabbed.

When they got there, Dwan Winborne, of Norfolk, had been hurt. Responders rushed him to Sentara Leigh Hospital, but doctors could not save his life.

Shana Winborne, 32, was charged with second degree murder in the case.