Kidnapped Norfolk woman found in Ohio, sheriff's office says

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman was kidnapped by the father of her child and taken hours away to Ohio, according to the Hocking County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the Norfolk Police Dept. contacted them for help on May 20 when a woman was abducted from the city. The woman was reportedly taken by the estranged father of her child, whom she had a protection order against.

Officials said the woman was able to contact her family to tell them she'd been abducted. Investigators tracked the woman's phone, which placed her near Logan, Ohio.

Officers with the Logan Police Dept. and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect's car and conducted a traffic stop. The woman was found safe and the man, 31-year-old James M. Hunter II, of Norfolk, was taken into custody.

Officials said an interview revealed that the suspect had abducted the woman from the driveway at her home in Norfolk and used zip ties to restrain her.