NORFOLK, Virginia — A former assistant manager of a Virginia Beach tax preparation service will serve four years behind bars for her role in preparing false tax returns for her clients.

Tinesha L. Bert, 33, worked as an assistant manager at the now-closed business called Express Tax Preparation Services. Last month, the business manager, Markita D. Simon, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

From Dec. 2014 to Feb. 2016, Bert used false information in her customers' tax returns in order to generate a higher refund amount. She even cited that some of her customers had dependent children so they would qualify for beneficial tax credits and filed returns using names and social security numbers of real people without their knowledge.

The court found Bert responsible for a tax loss of approximately $174,000.

