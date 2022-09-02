2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say

Alexis Williams, 22, and Natasha Reaser, 24, face several charges, including obtaining money under false pretenses.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach.

Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Natasha Reaser, 24, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, two counts of identity theft, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers responded to a business in the 3800 block of Bonney Road, the North Central part of the city, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported that two women fraudulently tried to buy a vehicle.

Investigators believe Williams and Reaser used false information to try to buy a vehicle. The two were allegedly involved in a previous fraudulent purchase of a vehicle at the same business.

Williams and Reaser were taken into custody "without incident," the police department said.