Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

It happened at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the downtown area shortly before 7 a.m.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel. 

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He's expected to be okay. 

Further details are limited right now. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.

