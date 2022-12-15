Man shot at hotel in Norfolk, police say

It happened at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the downtown area shortly before 7 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday morning that left a man hurt.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call shortly before 7 a.m. to respond to the 700 block of Monticello Avenue. That's the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He's expected to be okay.

Further details are limited right now.