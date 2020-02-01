NORFOLK, Va. — It was an unwelcome way to kick off 2020 in Norfolk's popular Ghent neighborhood: cleaning up broken glass from car, apartment and store windows.

Norfolk Police said they have 10 reports and counting of vandalism in the community. All of it happened along the 21st Street corridor.

Rick Long said he stepped outside his First Colony Flats apartment on Tuesday morning to see a BMW near his apartment had a window covered up. Then he noticed a few more cars with damage, before walking down the street and discovering a local yoga studio and publishing company's door was smashed.

"I mean, I thought it was really crappy that it happened," he said. "You know, especially since Norfolk and the developers have done such a great job building all the new apartments in this area."

Amy Echstenkamper, another flats resident, said she also went outside around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to see people standing around their cars in the parking lot. That's when she realized what happened.

"I like this area because it offers a lot, so it's sad because I want to see the community do well," she said.

While neither Long or Echstenkamper were directly affected, it's a frustrating sight for both. Like many, they love to live in this growing area of Norfolk.

One of the flats facing the street had a broken window that's still un-repaired as of New Year's Day.

Tiffany Publishing Co. has a board over its door while Video Game Heaven managed to gets its broken windows replaced quickly.

Around the corner from the flats, a car with a shattered back window still sits. It's unclear if the driver even knows what happened yet.

Norfolk Police released a photo of the lone suspect, pulled from an unidentified surveillance camera in the area. Officers said he used an unspecified object to smash windows throughout the area.

There were no reports of anything being stolen, however.

If you know who he is, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

