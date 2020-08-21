North Carolina man accused of defrauding SBA, others of $800,000

A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with various schemes that defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration and others of more than $800,000.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with various schemes that defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration and others of more than $800,000.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 33-year-old Dino Crnalic of Charlotte appeared in federal court in Charlotte on Friday.

Prosecutors said the alleged fraud schemes involved Crnalic’s efforts to open a sushi restaurant and fitness center near downtown Charlotte.