x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

North Carolina inmate killed in fight with fellow prisoner

The stabbing in a Hookerton correctional institution left a 75-year-old man dead.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HOOKERTON, N.C. — Officials say a North Carolina inmate has died after being stabbed with a weapon during a fight with another prisoner. 

WITN-TV reports that a North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed the attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in a housing unit at the Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton. 

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Rogers. 

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene and the unit was placed on lockdown. 

The inmate accused of attacking Rogers wasn't immediately identified. Law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety are investigating. 

RELATED: Police: 11 vehicles stolen from business in Suffolk

RELATED: Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife

RELATED: Virginia Dept. of Corrections inmates, employees test positive for COVID-19