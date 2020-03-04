North Carolina inmate killed in fight with fellow prisoner

HOOKERTON, N.C. — Officials say a North Carolina inmate has died after being stabbed with a weapon during a fight with another prisoner.
WITN-TV reports that a North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed the attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in a housing unit at the Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton.
The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Rogers.
Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene and the unit was placed on lockdown.
The inmate accused of attacking Rogers wasn't immediately identified. Law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety are investigating.