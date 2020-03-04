North Carolina inmate killed in fight with fellow prisoner

The stabbing in a Hookerton correctional institution left a 75-year-old man dead.

HOOKERTON, N.C. — Officials say a North Carolina inmate has died after being stabbed with a weapon during a fight with another prisoner.

WITN-TV reports that a North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesman confirmed the attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in a housing unit at the Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton.

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Rogers.

Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene and the unit was placed on lockdown.